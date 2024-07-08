Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52533.1

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52384.85 (-0.52%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52534.1 to 52321.2.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52384.85 (-0.52%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52534.1 to 52321.2. Nifty futures are at 52515.0 (-0.4%) & with an open interest change of 0.23% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.67%), NIFTY PSE at (0.62%) & NIFTY FMCG at (0.57%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.96%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.96%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.52%) are currently the low performing sectors

08 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52533.1 (-0.24%) , -127.25 points lower than the previous closing.

08 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R153184.35R253265.0 R353712.15
S152656.55 S252209.4 S352128.75
08 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 53103.7 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 53103.7 on the last trading day.

