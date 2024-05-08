Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48285.35 (-1.25%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49023.5 to 48213.75. Nifty futures are at 48349.05 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 6.47% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49207.95
|R2
|49520.6
|R3
|50017.7
|S1
|48398.2
|S2
|47901.1
|S3
|47588.45
08 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48895.3 on the last trading day
The Bank Nifty closed at 48895.3 on the last day.