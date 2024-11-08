Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 08 Nov 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51916.5 (-0.77%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52377.25 to 51752.25. Nifty futures are at 52199.9 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 1.8% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52545.69
|R2
|52773.97
|R3
|53170.69
|S1
|51920.69
|S2
|51523.97
|S3
|51295.69
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 52,317.4. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the stock market and can indicate investor sentiment towards financial institutions. For a more comprehensive analysis, it would be helpful to compare this closing price with previous days' performances, market trends, and any relevant economic news.