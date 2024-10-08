Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 08 Oct 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 50478.9 (-1.91%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51784.8 to 50194.3. Nifty futures are at 51016.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 14.99% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52099.8
|R2
|52737.55
|R3
|53690.3
|S1
|50509.3
|S2
|49556.55
|S3
|48918.8
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,462.05. This figure indicates the overall performance of the banking sector, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics on that day. The closing price is crucial for assessing potential trends and making future investment decisions.