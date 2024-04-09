Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48665.45 (0.17%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48812.15 to 48622.05. Nifty futures are at 48765.0 (0.15%) & with an open interest change of 0.11% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NIFTY Realty at (2.06%), NIFTY Auto at (0.59%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.54%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.18%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.18%), NIFTY GS 15 Yr Plus at (-0.03%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Bank Nifty opened at 48581.7 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48665.11
|R2
|48837.18
|R3
|48957.41
|S1
|48372.81
|S2
|48252.58
|S3
|48080.51
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48493.05.
