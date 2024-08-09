Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50612.1

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50509.6 (0.7%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50626.5 to 50386.45. Nifty futures are at 50590.0 (0.77%) & with an open interest change of 0.07% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.87%), NIFTY PSE at (1.49%) & NIFTY India Digital at (1.4%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (-0.06%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.06%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50612.1 (0.91%) , 454.65 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50429.96
|R2
|50740.93
|R3
|51041.11
|S1
|49818.81
|S2
|49518.63
|S3
|49207.66
The Bank Nifty closed at 50119 on the last trading day.