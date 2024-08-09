Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50612.1

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50509.6 (0.7%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50626.5 to 50386.45.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 50509.6 (0.7%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50626.5 to 50386.45. Nifty futures are at 50590.0 (0.77%) & with an open interest change of 0.07% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.87%), NIFTY PSE at (1.49%) & NIFTY India Digital at (1.4%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (-0.06%), NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.06%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors

09 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50612.1 (0.91%) , 454.65 points higher than the previous closing.

09 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R150429.96R250740.93 R351041.11
S149818.81 S249518.63 S349207.66
09 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50119 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 50119 on the last trading day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.