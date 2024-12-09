Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 53380.75

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on December 9, 2024: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 53606.5 (0.18%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53616.6 to 53326.4. Nifty futures are at 53682.2 (-0.07%) & with an open interest change of 0.76% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (0.66%), NIFTY PSE at (0.58%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.41%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-1.56%), NIFTY100 Quality 30 at (-1.56%), NIFTY MNC at (-0.56%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 53380.75 (-0.24%) , -128.75 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53927.81
|R2
|54252.08
|R3
|54635.66
|S1
|53219.96
|S2
|52836.38
|S3
|52512.11
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,603.55. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector in the stock market, indicating a positive sentiment or movement within the sector. Investors may analyze this closing price in the context of previous trends, market conditions, and economic indicators to assess the potential for future performance.