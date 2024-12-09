Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 53380.75

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 53606.5 (0.18%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53616.6 to 53326.4.

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on December 9, 2024: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 53606.5 (0.18%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53616.6 to 53326.4. Nifty futures are at 53682.2 (-0.07%) & with an open interest change of 0.76% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (0.66%), NIFTY PSE at (0.58%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.41%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-1.56%), NIFTY100 Quality 30 at (-1.56%), NIFTY MNC at (-0.56%) are currently the low performing sectors

09 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 53380.75 (-0.24%) , -128.75 points lower than the previous closing.

09 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R153927.81R254252.08 R354635.66
S153219.96 S252836.38 S352512.11
09 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 53603.55 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,603.55. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector in the stock market, indicating a positive sentiment or movement within the sector. Investors may analyze this closing price in the context of previous trends, market conditions, and economic indicators to assess the potential for future performance.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.