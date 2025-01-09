Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 49712.55

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 49625.15 (-0.42%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49798.1 to 49486.75.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 9, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 49625.15 (-0.42%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49798.1 to 49486.75. Nifty futures are at 49847.2 (-0.5%) & with an open interest change of 1.18% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Auto at (0.35%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.06%) & NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.06%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PSE at (-0.72%), NIFTY Realty at (-0.72%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (-0.69%) are currently the low performing sectors

09 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49712.55 (-0.17%) , -85.8 points lower than the previous closing.

09 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R150502.79R250803.42 R351359.94
S149645.64 S249089.12 S348788.49
09 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50202.15 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50202.15. This reflects the overall performance of the banking sector within the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price indicates the market's sentiment towards banking stocks and can be influenced by various factors such as economic indicators, interest rates, and corporate earnings within the sector. Traders and investors will likely analyze this closing price in the context of historical performance and market trends to make informed decisions moving forward.

