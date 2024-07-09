Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 52425.8 (-0.45%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52710.8 to 52246.7. Nifty futures are at 52560.5 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.81% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52660.35 on the last trading day
