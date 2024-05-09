Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 47976.35

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48218.5 (0.41%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48258.65 to 47964.85. Nifty futures are at 48320.0 (0.3%) & with an open interest change of -1.15% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.32%), NIFTY Auto at (1.18%) & NIFTY India Manufacturing at (0.51%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Infrastructure at (-0.64%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.64%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.25%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47976.35 (-0.09%) , -44.75 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48388.55
|R2
|48491.75
|R3
|48760.45
|S1
|48016.65
|S2
|47747.95
|S3
|47644.75
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48285.35.
