Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 47976.35

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48218.5 (0.41%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48258.65 to 47964.85.