Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 09 Sep 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 50576.85 (-1.74%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51380.05 to 50447.3. Nifty futures are at 50781.4 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 5.87% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
09 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51752.96
|R2
|52032.88
|R3
|52685.71
|S1
|50820.21
|S2
|50167.38
|S3
|49887.46
09 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51473.05 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,473.05. This figure reflects the index's performance in the banking sector, indicating market sentiment and potential trends in financial stocks.