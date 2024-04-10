Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48730.55 (0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48960.75 to 48568.25. Nifty futures are at 48799.85 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.65% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48581.7 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48581.7.