Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 53522.9

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on December 10, 2024: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 53522.9 (0.22%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53532.8 to 53345.5. Nifty futures are at 53670.0 (0.26%) & with an open interest change of 1.06% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, CANARA BANK
Losers: Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda,
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (0.91%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.42%) & NIFTY IT at (0.36%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Auto at (-0.34%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.34%), NIFTY200 Momentum 30 at (-0.25%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 53450.05 (0.08%) , 42.3 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53747.6
|R2
|53985.7
|R3
|54196.3
|S1
|53298.9
|S2
|53088.3
|S3
|52850.2
On the last recorded trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,509.5. This closing price reflects the market's performance and sentiment towards banking sector stocks. Investors may analyze this figure in the context of recent trends, market conditions, and economic indicators to gauge potential future movements in the index.