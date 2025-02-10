Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Hello User
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 50158.85 (-0.44%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50641.75 to 49871.15.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 50158.85 (-0.44%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50641.75 to 49871.15. Nifty futures are at 50354.55 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 2.32% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R150725.51R251068.93 R351496.11
S149954.91 S249527.73 S349184.31
10 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50382.10 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty index closed at 50,382.10. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, influenced by various factors such as market sentiment, economic indicators, and corporate earnings within the banking industry. For a more comprehensive analysis, additional context regarding market trends and specific events affecting the banking sector would be necessary.

