Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 10, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49503.5 (-0.67%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49798.1 to 49230.15. Nifty futures are at 49787.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 2.83% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50012.05
|R2
|50189.05
|R3
|50580.0
|S1
|49444.1
|S2
|49053.15
|S3
|48876.15
10 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49835.05 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,835.05. This closing price reflects the latest performance of the banking sector index, indicating market sentiment and investor activity within this segment.