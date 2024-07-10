Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52568.8 (0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52626.6 to 52292.95.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52568.8 (0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52626.6 to 52292.95. Nifty futures are at 52615.75 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.34% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152603.95R252782.1 R352937.6
S152270.3 S252114.8 S351936.65
10 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52425.8 on the last trading day

Bank Nifty closed at 52425.8 on the last trading day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.