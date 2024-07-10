Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52568.8 (0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52626.6 to 52292.95. Nifty futures are at 52615.75 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.34% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52603.95
|R2
|52782.1
|R3
|52937.6
|S1
|52270.3
|S2
|52114.8
|S3
|51936.65
10 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52425.8 on the last trading day
