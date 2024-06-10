Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49803.2 (1.04%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49943.2 to 49080.45. Nifty futures are at 49908.95 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.33% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49796.59
|R2
|50301.27
|R3
|50659.34
|S1
|48933.84
|S2
|48575.77
|S3
|48071.09
10 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49291.9 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 49291.9.