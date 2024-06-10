Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49803.2 (1.04%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49943.2 to 49080.45.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49803.2 (1.04%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49943.2 to 49080.45. Nifty futures are at 49908.95 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.33% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149796.59R250301.27 R350659.34
S148933.84 S248575.77 S348071.09
10 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49291.9 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 49291.9.

