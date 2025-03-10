Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 10 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48497.50 (-0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48709.05 to 48359.35.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 07 Mar 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 10, 2025: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48497.50 (-0.27%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48709.05 to 48359.35. Nifty futures are at 48680.15 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 0.25% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48627.70 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,627.70. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector, showcasing either growth or decline compared to previous sessions. Investors typically analyze such closing figures to gauge market sentiment and make informed trading decisions. Further context, such as market trends or economic indicators, would be needed to fully assess the implications of this closing price.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.