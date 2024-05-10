Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47487.9 (-1.11%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48258.65 to 47440.65. Nifty futures are at 47669.2 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 8.1% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48372.95
|R2
|48724.8
|R3
|49190.95
|S1
|47554.95
|S2
|47088.8
|S3
|46736.95
10 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48021.1 on the last trading day
