Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51186.65

LIVE UPDATES
At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51186.65 (0.35%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51264.6 to 51047.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51186.65 (0.35%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51264.6 to 51047. Nifty futures are at 51570.0 (0.38%) & with an open interest change of 0.15% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Gainers: IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank

Losers: ICICI Bank, ,

10 Oct 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.08%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.75%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.74%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.1%), NIFTY IT at (-0.1%), NIFTY Pharma at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors

10 Oct 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51195.7 (0.37%) , 188.7 points higher than the previous closing.

10 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R151517.51R252014.03 R352320.91
S150714.11 S250407.23 S349910.71
10 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51021 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,021. This closing price indicates the performance of the banking sector within the stock market, reflecting the overall sentiment and trends in banking stocks. If you need further analysis or context regarding this closing price, feel free to ask!

