Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51186.65

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51186.65 (0.35%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51264.6 to 51047. Nifty futures are at 51570.0 (0.38%) & with an open interest change of 0.15% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank
Losers: ICICI Bank, ,
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.08%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.75%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.74%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.1%), NIFTY IT at (-0.1%), NIFTY Pharma at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51195.7 (0.37%) , 188.7 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51517.51
|R2
|52014.03
|R3
|52320.91
|S1
|50714.11
|S2
|50407.23
|S3
|49910.71
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,021. This closing price indicates the performance of the banking sector within the stock market, reflecting the overall sentiment and trends in banking stocks. If you need further analysis or context regarding this closing price, feel free to ask!