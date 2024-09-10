Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51112.5

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51112.5 (-0.01%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51329.8 to 51083.6.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51112.5 (-0.01%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51329.8 to 51083.6. Nifty futures are at 51253.65 (-0.03%) & with an open interest change of 2.96% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Sep 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank

Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank

10 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY MidCap 150 Quality 50 at (1.09%), NIFTY Healthcare at (1.08%) & NIFTY Pharma at (0.98%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (-0.19%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.19%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors

10 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51328.3 (0.41%) , 210.5 points higher than the previous closing.

10 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R151056.6R251536.35 R351879.95
S150233.25 S249889.65 S349409.9
10 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50576.85 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50,576.85. This closing price reflects the performance of banking stocks in the index for that day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.