Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51112.5

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51112.5 (-0.01%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51329.8 to 51083.6. Nifty futures are at 51253.65 (-0.03%) & with an open interest change of 2.96% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank
Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY MidCap 150 Quality 50 at (1.09%), NIFTY Healthcare at (1.08%) & NIFTY Pharma at (0.98%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (-0.19%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.19%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51328.3 (0.41%) , 210.5 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51056.6
|R2
|51536.35
|R3
|51879.95
|S1
|50233.25
|S2
|49889.65
|S3
|49409.9
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50,576.85. This closing price reflects the performance of banking stocks in the index for that day.