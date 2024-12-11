Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on December 11, 2024: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 53577.7 (0.32%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53624.05 to 53302.65. Nifty futures are at 53699.5 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.81% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53586.99
|R2
|53766.22
|R3
|53908.39
|S1
|53265.59
|S2
|53123.42
|S3
|52944.19
As of the last trading session, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,407.75. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector index, which is a key indicator of the financial market's health in India. The figure suggests a level of investor confidence and market activity within the banking stocks. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing price with previous days' performances and any relevant market news or economic indicators that may have influenced this movement.