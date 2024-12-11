Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 53577.7 (0.32%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53624.05 to 53302.65.

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Bank Nifty Share Price Today on December 11, 2024: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 53577.7 (0.32%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53624.05 to 53302.65. Nifty futures are at 53699.5 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.81% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R153586.99R253766.22 R353908.39
S153265.59 S253123.42 S352944.19
11 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 53407.75 on the last trading day

As of the last trading session, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,407.75. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector index, which is a key indicator of the financial market's health in India. The figure suggests a level of investor confidence and market activity within the banking stocks. For a comprehensive analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing price with previous days' performances and any relevant market news or economic indicators that may have influenced this movement.

