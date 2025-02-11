Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 49704.25

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 11, 2025: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49704.25 (-0.55%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49906.75 to 49617.30. Nifty futures are at 49923.85 (-0.62%) & with an open interest change of 3.55% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank
Losers: Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, CANARA BANK
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (0.58%), NIFTY FMCG at (0.26%) & NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.19%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-1.54%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (-1.54%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-1.19%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49812.15 (-0.32%) , -161.15 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50308.64
|R2
|50458.42
|R3
|50761.19
|S1
|49856.09
|S2
|49553.32
|S3
|49403.54
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 50158.85. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the stock market and can be influenced by various factors such as economic indicators, monetary policy, and market sentiment. The level of 50158.85 indicates the index's position and can be analyzed in the context of recent trends and historical performance.