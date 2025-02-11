Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 49704.25

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49704.25 (-0.55%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49906.75 to 49617.30.