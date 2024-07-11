Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52316.9

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52257.95 (0.13%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52400.3 to 52253.55. Nifty futures are at 52345.15 (0.05%) & with an open interest change of 0.2% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.72%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.64%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.5%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.3%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.3%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.14%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52316.9 (0.24%) , 127.6 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52706.6
|R2
|52844.4
|R3
|53160.0
|S1
|52253.2
|S2
|51937.6
|S3
|51799.8
The Bank Nifty closed at 52568.8 on the last day with no information provided on the direction of the movement or any other relevant data.