Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52316.9

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52257.95 (0.13%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52400.3 to 52253.55.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52257.95 (0.13%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52400.3 to 52253.55. Nifty futures are at 52345.15 (0.05%) & with an open interest change of 0.2% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.72%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.64%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.5%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.3%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.3%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.14%) are currently the low performing sectors

11 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52316.9 (0.24%) , 127.6 points higher than the previous closing.

11 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152706.6R252844.4 R353160.0
S152253.2 S251937.6 S351799.8
11 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52568.8 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 52568.8 on the last day with no information provided on the direction of the movement or any other relevant data.

