Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49780.9 (-0.04%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50252.95 to 49622.75. Nifty futures are at 49732.2 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -7.15% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50163.19
|R2
|50523.17
|R3
|50793.39
|S1
|49532.99
|S2
|49262.77
|S3
|48902.79
11 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49803.2 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49803.2.