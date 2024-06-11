Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49780.9 (-0.04%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50252.95 to 49622.75.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49780.9 (-0.04%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50252.95 to 49622.75. Nifty futures are at 49732.2 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -7.15% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R150163.19R250523.17 R350793.39
S149532.99 S249262.77 S348902.79
11 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49803.2 on the last trading day

