Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 11 Mar 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 11, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48216.80 (-0.58%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48599.15 to 48124.65. Nifty futures are at 48315.35 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 0.26% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48689.55
|R2
|48881.6
|R3
|49164.05
|S1
|48215.05
|S2
|47932.6
|S3
|47740.55
As of the last available data, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,497.50. This closing price reflects the performance of bank stocks within the Nifty index and can be indicative of the overall health of the banking sector in the Indian stock market. A close at this level may suggest a stable or potentially bullish trend, depending on the context of market movements, economic indicators, and investor sentiment leading up to this point. For a more detailed analysis, it would be beneficial to examine the preceding trends, volume of trades, and any significant news affecting the banking sector.