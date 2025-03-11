Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 11 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48216.80 (-0.58%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48599.15 to 48124.65.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 11, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 48216.80 (-0.58%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48599.15 to 48124.65. Nifty futures are at 48315.35 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 0.26% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148689.55R248881.6 R349164.05
S148215.05 S247932.6 S347740.55
11 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48497.50 on the last trading day

As of the last available data, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,497.50. This closing price reflects the performance of bank stocks within the Nifty index and can be indicative of the overall health of the banking sector in the Indian stock market. A close at this level may suggest a stable or potentially bullish trend, depending on the context of market movements, economic indicators, and investor sentiment leading up to this point. For a more detailed analysis, it would be beneficial to examine the preceding trends, volume of trades, and any significant news affecting the banking sector.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.