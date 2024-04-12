Hello User
Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 12 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48862.6 (-0.25%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48882.65 to 48669.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48862.6 (-0.25%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48882.65 to 48669. Nifty futures are at 48902.65 (-0.24%) & with an open interest change of 0.65% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY Realty at (0.8%), NIFTY PSE at (0.42%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.38%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-0.81%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.81%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.35%) are currently the low performing sectors

12 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bank Nifty Opening Update

The Bank Nifty opened at 48879.55 (0.53%) , 256.05 points higher than the previous closing.

12 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148968.89R249207.22 R349357.04
S148580.74 S248430.92 S348192.59
12 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48730.55 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 48730.55 on the last trading day.

