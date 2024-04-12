Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 12 Apr 2024

Bank Nifty Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48862.6 (-0.25%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48882.65 to 48669. Nifty futures are at 48902.65 (-0.24%) & with an open interest change of 0.65% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NIFTY Realty at (0.8%), NIFTY PSE at (0.42%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.38%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-0.81%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.81%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.35%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Bank Nifty opened at 48879.55 (0.53%) , 256.05 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48968.89
|R2
|49207.22
|R3
|49357.04
|S1
|48580.74
|S2
|48430.92
|S3
|48192.59
The Bank Nifty closed at 48730.55 on the last trading day.
