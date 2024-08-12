Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50484.5 (0.65%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50707.75 to 50386.45. Nifty futures are at 50574.1 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -5.67% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
12 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50156.7 on the last trading day
