Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50484.5 (0.65%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50707.75 to 50386.45.