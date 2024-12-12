Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 53201

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 53417.1 (0.05%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53439.7 to 53201.

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 53417.1 (0.05%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53439.7 to 53201. Nifty futures are at 53587.2 (0.05%) & with an open interest change of 0.5% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.83%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.67%) & NIFTY50 Value 20 at (0.27%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.29%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.29%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.21%) are currently the low performing sectors

12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 53201 (-0.36%) , -190.35 points lower than the previous closing.

12 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R153716.45R253855.2 R354062.35
S153370.55 S253163.4 S353024.65
12 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 53577.7 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,577.7. This closing price indicates the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions. A close at this level suggests either a bullish or bearish trend, depending on the context of recent trading activity and economic factors influencing the banking industry. For a more detailed analysis, one would typically consider additional data such as trading volume, market news, and sector performance.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.