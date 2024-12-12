Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 53201

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 53417.1 (0.05%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53439.7 to 53201. Nifty futures are at 53587.2 (0.05%) & with an open interest change of 0.5% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.83%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.67%) & NIFTY50 Value 20 at (0.27%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.29%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.29%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.21%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 53201 (-0.36%) , -190.35 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|53716.45
|R2
|53855.2
|R3
|54062.35
|S1
|53370.55
|S2
|53163.4
|S3
|53024.65
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,577.7. This closing price indicates the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions. A close at this level suggests either a bullish or bearish trend, depending on the context of recent trading activity and economic factors influencing the banking industry. For a more detailed analysis, one would typically consider additional data such as trading volume, market news, and sector performance.