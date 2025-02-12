Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 49402.25

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 12, 2025: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 49412.35 (0.02%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49412.95 to 49395.85. Nifty futures are at 49603.05 (-0.16%) & with an open interest change of 0.00% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49402.25 (0.00%) , -1.15 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50199.36
|R2
|50417.73
|R3
|50928.71
|S1
|49470.01
|S2
|48959.03
|S3
|48740.66
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,981. This indicates the performance of the banking sector in the stock market, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions for that day.