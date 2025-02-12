Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 49402.25

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 49412.35 (0.02%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49412.95 to 49395.85.