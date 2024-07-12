Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 52270.65 (0.16%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52400.3 to 51749.45. Nifty futures are at 52439.45 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -7.75% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52476.59
|R2
|52763.87
|R3
|53127.44
|S1
|51825.74
|S2
|51462.17
|S3
|51174.89
12 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 52189.3 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at 52189.3.