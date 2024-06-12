Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49705.75 (-0.15%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49970.3 to 49530.45.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49705.75 (-0.15%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49970.3 to 49530.45. Nifty futures are at 49768.75 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.69% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149990.65R250200.4 R350430.5
S149550.8 S249320.7 S349110.95
12 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49780.9 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 49780.9.

