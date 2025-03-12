Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 47874.80

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 47880.60 (-0.70%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48029.05 to 47702.90.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 11 Mar 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 47880.60 (-0.70%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48029.05 to 47702.90. Nifty futures are at 48164.45 (0.34%) & with an open interest change of 0.28% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (3.87%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.12%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.92%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-1.29%), NIFTY Bank at (-1.29%), NIFTY IT at (-0.65%) are currently the low performing sectors

12 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47874.80 (-0.70%) , -336.20 points lower than the previous closing.

12 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R148262.94R248309.07 R348589.09
S147936.79 S247656.77 S347610.64
12 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 48216.80 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,216.80. This reflects the latest performance of the banking sector's benchmark index, indicating its current position in the market. For a more detailed analysis, it would be useful to consider factors such as recent trends, market sentiment, and economic indicators that may have influenced this closing price.

