Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 47874.80

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 47880.60 (-0.70%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48029.05 to 47702.90. Nifty futures are at 48164.45 (0.34%) & with an open interest change of 0.28% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (3.87%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.12%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.92%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-1.29%), NIFTY Bank at (-1.29%), NIFTY IT at (-0.65%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47874.80 (-0.70%) , -336.20 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48262.94
|R2
|48309.07
|R3
|48589.09
|S1
|47936.79
|S2
|47656.77
|S3
|47610.64
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,216.80. This reflects the latest performance of the banking sector's benchmark index, indicating its current position in the market. For a more detailed analysis, it would be useful to consider factors such as recent trends, market sentiment, and economic indicators that may have influenced this closing price.