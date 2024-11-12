Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 52053.75

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52036.95 (0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52097.55 to 51954.05.