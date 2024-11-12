Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52053.75

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52036.95 (0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52097.55 to 51954.05.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52036.95 (0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52097.55 to 51954.05. Nifty futures are at 52207.35 (0.24%) & with an open interest change of 0.02% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Nov 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (0.84%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.78%) & NIFTY Healthcare at (0.55%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY MNC at (-0.36%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.36%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.23%) are currently the low performing sectors

12 Nov 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52053.75 (0.34%) , 177 points higher than the previous closing.

12 Nov 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R152061.2R252561.2 R352944.7
S151177.7 S250794.2 S350294.2
12 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51561.2 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 51,561.2. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector's stocks within the National Stock Exchange of India, indicating the market's overall sentiment towards these financial institutions.

