Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 52053.75

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 52036.95 (0.31%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52097.55 to 51954.05. Nifty futures are at 52207.35 (0.24%) & with an open interest change of 0.02% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (0.84%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.78%) & NIFTY Healthcare at (0.55%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY MNC at (-0.36%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.36%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.23%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 52053.75 (0.34%) , 177 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|52061.2
|R2
|52561.2
|R3
|52944.7
|S1
|51177.7
|S2
|50794.2
|S3
|50294.2
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 51,561.2. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector's stocks within the National Stock Exchange of India, indicating the market's overall sentiment towards these financial institutions.