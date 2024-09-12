Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 51271

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 51271 (0.51%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51271 to 51271. Nifty futures are at 51124.0 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 4.74% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51271 (0.51%) , 261 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51479.06
|R2
|51685.83
|R3
|51951.51
|S1
|51006.61
|S2
|50740.93
|S3
|50534.16
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,272.3. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector and is a key indicator for investors in the Indian stock market.