Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 50395.35

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50395.35 (-0.36%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50395.35 to 50395.35.