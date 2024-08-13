Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50395.35

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50395.35 (-0.36%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50395.35 to 50395.35. Nifty futures are at 50634.7 (-0.17%) & with an open interest change of 0.0% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50395.35 (-0.36%) , -182.6 points lower than the previous closing.
13 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50827.05
|R2
|51169.6
|R3
|51508.5
|S1
|50145.6
|S2
|49806.7
|S3
|49464.15
13 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50484.5 on the last trading day
As of the last recorded data, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 50,484.5.