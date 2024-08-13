Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 50395.35

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50395.35 (-0.36%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50395.35 to 50395.35.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 50395.35 (-0.36%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50395.35 to 50395.35. Nifty futures are at 50634.7 (-0.17%) & with an open interest change of 0.0% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50395.35 (-0.36%) , -182.6 points lower than the previous closing.

13 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R150827.05R251169.6 R351508.5
S150145.6 S249806.7 S349464.15
13 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50484.5 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded data, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 50,484.5.

