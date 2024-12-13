Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 53216.45 (-0.33%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53537.45 to 53174.4.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 53216.45 (-0.33%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53537.45 to 53174.4. Nifty futures are at 53437.8 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -4.8% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 53391.35 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,391.35. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating market sentiment and investor confidence in financial institutions. For further analysis, it would be essential to consider factors such as trading volume, market trends, and any relevant news that may have impacted this closing figure.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.