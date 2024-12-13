Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 53216.45 (-0.33%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 53537.45 to 53174.4. Nifty futures are at 53437.8 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -4.8% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 53,391.35. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating market sentiment and investor confidence in financial institutions. For further analysis, it would be essential to consider factors such as trading volume, market trends, and any relevant news that may have impacted this closing figure.