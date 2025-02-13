Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at ₹ 49469.35

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 49647.35 (0.34%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49707.45 to 49459.85.