Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 49469.35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 13, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 49647.35 (0.34%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49707.45 to 49459.85. Nifty futures are at 49892.60 (0.35%) & with an open interest change of 0.36% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (1.43%), NIFTY Healthcare at (1.4%) & NIFTY PSE at (0.78%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.41%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.41%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.21%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49469.35 (-0.02%) , -10.10 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49825.71
|R2
|50248.03
|R3
|50793.71
|S1
|48857.71
|S2
|48312.03
|S3
|47889.71
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,403.40. This closing price reflects the performance of bank stocks within the index, indicating market sentiment and investor confidence in the banking sector at this time.