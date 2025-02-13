Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 49469.35

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 49647.35 (0.34%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49707.45 to 49459.85.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 13, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 49647.35 (0.34%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49707.45 to 49459.85. Nifty futures are at 49892.60 (0.35%) & with an open interest change of 0.36% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (1.43%), NIFTY Healthcare at (1.4%) & NIFTY PSE at (0.78%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.41%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.41%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.21%) are currently the low performing sectors

13 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49469.35 (-0.02%) , -10.10 points lower than the previous closing.

13 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R149825.71R250248.03 R350793.71
S148857.71 S248312.03 S347889.71
13 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49403.40 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,403.40. This closing price reflects the performance of bank stocks within the index, indicating market sentiment and investor confidence in the banking sector at this time.

