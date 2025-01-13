Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48734.15 (-1.55%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49483.15 to 48631.2.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 13, 2025: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48734.15 (-1.55%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49483.15 to 48631.2. Nifty futures are at 48886.4 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 5.65% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49503.5 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,503.5. This indicates the performance of the banking sector stocks within the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price reflects market sentiment and investor activity for that day. For further analysis, it would be useful to compare this closing price with previous days to assess trends or volatility in the market.

