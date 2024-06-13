Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 49981.4

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49981.4 (0.17%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50186.45 to 49964.35. Nifty futures are at 49998.6 (0.17%) & with an open interest change of 1.22% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank
Losers: Federal Bank, ICICI Bank,
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.96%), NIFTY IT at (0.95%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.93%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.37%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (-0.37%), NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (0.08%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50179 (0.57%) , 283.9 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50060.31
|R2
|50414.88
|R3
|50596.36
|S1
|49524.26
|S2
|49342.78
|S3
|48988.21
The Bank Nifty closed at 49705.75 on the last day, showing the final price of the index at the end of the trading day.