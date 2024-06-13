Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 49981.4

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49981.4 (0.17%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50186.45 to 49964.35. Nifty futures are at 49998.6 (0.17%) & with an open interest change of 1.22% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Gainers: Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank

Losers: Federal Bank, ICICI Bank,

13 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.96%), NIFTY IT at (0.95%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.93%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.37%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (-0.37%), NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (0.08%) are currently the low performing sectors

13 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 50179 (0.57%) , 283.9 points higher than the previous closing.

13 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R150060.31R250414.88 R350596.36
S149524.26 S249342.78 S348988.21
13 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49705.75 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 49705.75 on the last day, showing the final price of the index at the end of the trading day.

