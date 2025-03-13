Hello User
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Livemint

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48056.65 (0.42%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48222.15 to 47844.95.

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on March 13, 2025: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 48056.65 (0.42%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48222.15 to 47844.95. Nifty futures are at 48213.90 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -0.64% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 47853.95 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 47853.95. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market, indicating the overall market sentiment and trading activity for the day. Analyzing this figure can provide insights into investor confidence and market trends within the banking industry.

