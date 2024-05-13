Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47421.1 (-0.14%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47868.7 to 47313.35. Nifty futures are at 47607.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.02% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|47799.95
|R2
|48112.0
|R3
|48355.3
|S1
|47244.6
|S2
|47001.3
|S3
|46689.25
13 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 47487.9 on the last trading day
