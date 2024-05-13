Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47421.1 (-0.14%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47868.7 to 47313.35.

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 47421.1 (-0.14%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47868.7 to 47313.35. Nifty futures are at 47607.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.02% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R147799.95R248112.0 R348355.3
S147244.6 S247001.3 S346689.25
13 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 47487.9 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 47487.9 on the last trading day.

