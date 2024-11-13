Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 51157.8 (-1.39%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52169.05 to 51006.85.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Bank Nifty was trading at 51157.8 (-1.39%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 52169.05 to 51006.85. Nifty futures are at 51373.85 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 12.93% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 51876.75 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,876.75. This closing price reflects the performance of the banking sector in the Indian stock market. Investors often analyze such closing figures to gauge market trends, assess overall economic health, and make informed trading decisions. The Bank Nifty's performance can be influenced by various factors, including interest rates, economic indicators, and developments within individual banking institutions.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.