Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 51739.6

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 51739.6 (-0.06%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51952.55 to 51643.95. Nifty futures are at 51784.6 (0.05%) & with an open interest change of 1.25% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank
Losers: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (1.06%), NIFTY Realty at (0.79%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.34%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.29%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.29%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.22%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 51952.55 (0.35%) , 180.15 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51583.74
|R2
|52157.47
|R3
|52436.84
|S1
|50730.64
|S2
|50451.27
|S3
|49877.54
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,010. This closing price reflects the performance of banking stocks in the Indian stock market, indicating a potential trend in the sector's overall health and investor sentiment.