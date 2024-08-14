Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 49887.15

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 49810.45 (-0.04%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49959.25 to 49771.3.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 49810.45 (-0.04%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49959.25 to 49771.3. Nifty futures are at 49975.15 (-0.15%) & with an open interest change of 0.2% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY India Digital at (0.6%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.44%) & NIFTY Auto at (0.41%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.41%), NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (-0.41%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.17%) are currently the low performing sectors

14 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49887.15 (0.11%) , 55.3 points higher than the previous closing.

14 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R150829.76R251081.58 R351603.91
S150055.61 S249533.28 S349281.46
14 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 50577.95 on the last trading day

The closing price for Bank Nifty on the last recorded day was 50,577.95.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.