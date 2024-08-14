Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 49887.15

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 49810.45 (-0.04%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49959.25 to 49771.3. Nifty futures are at 49975.15 (-0.15%) & with an open interest change of 0.2% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY India Digital at (0.6%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.44%) & NIFTY Auto at (0.41%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.41%), NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (-0.41%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.17%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 49887.15 (0.11%) , 55.3 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|50829.76
|R2
|51081.58
|R3
|51603.91
|S1
|50055.61
|S2
|49533.28
|S3
|49281.46
The closing price for Bank Nifty on the last recorded day was 50,577.95.