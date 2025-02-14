Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on February 14, 2025: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49359.85 (-0.24%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 49836.10 to 49276.10. Nifty futures are at 49571.40 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 1.59% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|49785.0
|R2
|50090.55
|R3
|50345.0
|S1
|49225.0
|S2
|48970.55
|S3
|48665.0
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 49,479.45. This reflects the index's performance and market sentiment within the banking sector. For further analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing price with previous days' data to identify trends and fluctuations in the market.