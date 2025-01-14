Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty opened at 48266.9

Bank Nifty Today Live Updates on January 14, 2025: At 09:35 Bank Nifty was trading at 48481.85 (0.92%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 48482.65 to 48235.2. Nifty futures are at 48658.15 (0.81%) & with an open interest change of -0.08% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (2.71%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (2.34%) & NIFTY PSE at (1.93%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.06%), NIFTY FMCG at (-1.06%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 48266.9 (0.47%) , 225.65 points higher than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|48927.55
|R2
|49120.95
|R3
|49635.55
|S1
|48219.55
|S2
|47704.95
|S3
|47511.55
As of the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 48,734.15. This reflects the performance of the banking sector in the stock market, showing how the index has moved in response to market conditions and economic factors. Investors and analysts will be looking at this close price to gauge market sentiment and potential future movements in the banking sector.