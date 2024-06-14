Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49846.7 (-0.1%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50186.45 to 49799.65.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 49846.7 (-0.1%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 50186.45 to 49799.65. Nifty futures are at 49912.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.31% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R150121.15R250347.2 R350507.95
S149734.35 S249573.6 S349347.55
14 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 49895.1 on the last trading day

The Bank Nifty closed at 49895.1 on the last day.

