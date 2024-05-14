Hello User
Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 47769.65

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Stock Exchange

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 47769.65 (0.03%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47908.95 to 47607.85. Nifty futures are at 47980.75 (-0.05%) & with an open interest change of 2.4% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty Open interest and price movement inference

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 47980.75 (-0.05%) with an open interest change of 2.4% which indicates Continuation of downtrend

14 May 2024, 10:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30

Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 1.4

14 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00

Gainers: Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank

Losers: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank

14 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.34%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.28%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-0.35%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.35%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.07%) are currently the low performing sectors

14 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Bank Nifty Opening Update

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47748.85 (-0.01%) , -5.25 points lower than the previous closing.

14 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R147847.39R248273.67 R348705.74
S146989.04 S246556.97 S346130.69
14 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bank Nifty price live: Bank Nifty closed at 47421.1 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 47421.1.

