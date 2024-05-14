Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at 47769.65

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:45 Bank Nifty was trading at 47769.65 (0.03%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 47908.95 to 47607.85. Nifty futures are at 47980.75 (-0.05%) & with an open interest change of 2.4% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: Bank Nifty futures are at 47980.75 (-0.05%) with an open interest change of 2.4% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Bank Nifty Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Bank Nifty at 10:30 is at 1.4
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Bank Nifty at 10:00
Gainers: Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank
Losers: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.34%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.28%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-0.35%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.35%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.07%) are currently the low performing sectors
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: The Bank Nifty opened at 47748.85 (-0.01%) , -5.25 points lower than the previous closing.
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|47847.39
|R2
|48273.67
|R3
|48705.74
|S1
|46989.04
|S2
|46556.97
|S3
|46130.69
On the last day, the Bank Nifty closed at a price of 47421.1.
