Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty Price Live blog for 14 Nov 2024

Bank Nifty Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Bank Nifty was trading at 50088.35 (-2.09%). Today Bank Nifty has been trading in the range of 51353.5 to 49904.4. Nifty futures are at 50358.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.92% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Bank Nifty Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Bank Nifty, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|51706.06
|R2
|52254.33
|R3
|53155.16
|S1
|50256.96
|S2
|49356.13
|S3
|48807.86
On the last trading day, the Bank Nifty closed at 51,157.8. This figure reflects the performance of the banking sector's stocks on that day, indicating market sentiment and investor activity in that segment. The closing price can be used to assess trends, compare with previous days, and evaluate potential future movements in the market.